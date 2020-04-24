Migrants who left quarantined Malakassa center arrested

Police arrested on Friday five migrants who left a migrant camp in Malakassa, east Attica, despite being quarantined.

The migrants were found at the Larissis metro station and returned to the camp, police said.

It was not clear why they left the center and where they were heading.

The hot spot was placed on lockdown earlier this week after one person tested positive to the coronavirus.

A court issued a fine to each migrant for violating quarantine rules.