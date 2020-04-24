ATHEX: No change for the index this week

After a session of ups and downs for the benchmark, the Greek bourse concluded a rather quiet week with a drop for most indexes and a rise for the majority of its stocks on Friday, as the sudden adjustment of Greece’s outlook by Fitch did not seem to have any significant bearing on traders. The local market remains in search of direction in the short term, as also indicated by turnover levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 606.41 points, shedding 0.67 percent from Thursday’s 610.48 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.06 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.85 percent to 1,454.69 points.

The banks index dropped 3.15 percent, with National falling 4.75 percent, Eurobank parting with 3.15 percent and Alpha easing 3.10 percent. Public Power Corporation led the day’s winners with a jump of 7.20 percent.

In total 55 stocks enjoyed gains, 49 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.8 million euros, just below Thursday’s 46 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.73 percent to close at 48.86 points.