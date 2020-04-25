BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
S&P keeps Greece's rating at BB-, revises outlook downwards

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has kept Greece's credit rating stable at BB-, three rankings below investment grade, but has revised its outlook to stable from positive given the adverse effects the coronavirus pandemic will have on the economy.

S&P said Friday it expects Greece’s economy to contract by about 9% in 2020, before rebounding in 2021.

The agency further said that the stable outlook reflects view that Greece's fiscal policy buffers offset risks to creditworthiness emanating from the pandemic's implications.

[Reuters]

