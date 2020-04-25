Man who hurt two asylum seekers faces magistrate

A 55-year-old Lesvos man is to face an investigating magistrate on Monday in connection with a shooting last Wednesday that left two migrants, an Iranian and an Afghan, wounded in a rural area near the eastern Aegean island’s Moria reception center.

The suspect, who used a hunting rifle to fire at the migrants, is to answer to charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses.



According to local media, the two migrants had left the camp to go for a walk along with another two Iranian men who were unharmed.

They were hospitalized for treatment to their injuries, which were not life-threatening.