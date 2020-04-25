LIFE | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
 
Watchdog hails KAS’ demolition decision for hotel

The Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture (ELLET) has expressed its satisfaction with a decision last week by the country’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, in favor of the demolition of the top two floors of a 10-story hotel that is being built in the central Athens district of Makriyianni.

ELLET said that the decision “is a first step in the right direction” toward protecting the Acropolis from rampant construction in the area.

However, it added that this goal will not be accomplished in full until all buildings above 21 meters in height are banned in areas surrounding the world-famous archaeological site.

 

