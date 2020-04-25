NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens Law School ranks 230 in QS ranking

TAGS: Education

Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) global university ranking has placed the Athens Law School among the world’s top 300 universities for studying law, a list led by Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale and Stanford.

According to QS, the Greek institution ranks 230th in the world and 109th in Europe.

Athens Law School was also the only one in the country to make the list this year.

