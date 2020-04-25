Workers in tourism, food delivery to hold protest in Thessaloniki on Tuesday

Workers in tourism-related businesses and in food delivery services are planning a rally in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and in other parts of the country on Tuesday to demand relief measures from the government after losing their jobs as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.



The protesters will march to the Ministry of Macedonia-Thrace in the morning and then hold a motorcade through the city center in the evening.

They want to be inducted into a government program providing a stipend of 800 euros and reducing residential rent.