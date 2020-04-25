SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SPORTS

Soccer officials to discuss resumption of games on Tuesday

TAGS: Soccer

Senior Greek soccer officials are due to meet via teleconference on Tuesday to decide on the future of the Super League, which was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The meeting will take place after a speech scheduled for Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is expected to announce a relaxation of restrictions.

Deputy Minister for Sports Lefteris Avgenakis has reportedly floated the end of May or early July as possible dates for a resumption of the league, while Super League Vice-President Giorgos Borovilos has stated he hopes play-offs would begin in early June and that the season would end in mid-July.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 