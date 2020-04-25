Soccer officials to discuss resumption of games on Tuesday

Senior Greek soccer officials are due to meet via teleconference on Tuesday to decide on the future of the Super League, which was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.



The meeting will take place after a speech scheduled for Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is expected to announce a relaxation of restrictions.



Deputy Minister for Sports Lefteris Avgenakis has reportedly floated the end of May or early July as possible dates for a resumption of the league, while Super League Vice-President Giorgos Borovilos has stated he hopes play-offs would begin in early June and that the season would end in mid-July.