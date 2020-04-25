Netherlands to give Greece mobile hospital unit in migration deal

The Netherlands will give Greece a 62-bed mobile hospital unit for refugee facilities, as part of a broader agreement on migration reached between Alternate Minister of Migration George Koumoutsakos and Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol on Friday.

The particulars of the agreement, which was officiated by exchange of letters between the two ministers, foresees the strengthening of Greece's National System for Supervision of Unaccompanied Minors, and the improvement of health standards in refugee accommodation centers and hotpsots.

Over the next three years, the two countries will discuss the technical aspects of this program and exchange know-how in all relevant fields.

[ANA-MPA]