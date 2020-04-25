Singer regales Athens residents, hospital workers

Vocalist Alkistis Protopsalti sings to two people on a balcony in Athens, on Saturday. The popular folk and art house music performer went on a mini-bus tour through the Greek capital over the weekend, entertaining residents who are stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown. The bus also made stops at the capital’s hospitals that are assigned with treating Covid-19 patients, in an initiative hailed by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Saturday as a "way to say thank you to all the people who are doing battle for us." In a post on Facebook, the mayor also urged Athenians to "open their windows" to the initiative and "stay positive." [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]