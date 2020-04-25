Government to hammer out plan this weekend for easing lockdown measures

The Greek government is holding successive meetings and discussions over the weekend to finalize a plan for the gradual lifting of the measures put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic.



On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis headed a meeting that assessed the proposals made by a special committee advising the government.

The recommendations of healthcare and economy experts will be evaluated to finalize the plan which will then be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televised address on Monday.

However, officials are quick to point out that despite the encouraging data on the containment of the virus in Greece, there is no room for complacency and any resurgence of the virus will mean a return to restrictions.