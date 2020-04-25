No Covid-19 deaths in Greece in past 24 hours, 16 new cases

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday announced 16 new cases or coronavirus infections in the country which raise the total number to 2,506.

He said the death toll from Covid-19 remained unchanged, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Tsiodras said 47 people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the average age of those patients being 67. At the same time, 63 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 63,087 tests.

There will be no official briefing on Sunday and the next announcements will be made on Monday.