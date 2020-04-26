Education minister: no afternoon shift for schools
Greece's Minister of Education Niki Kerameus said that the government does not plan to use an afternoon shift in schools when they reopen.
Some experts that advised that students return to schools in morning and afternoon shifts to ease congestion.
Kerameus also said Saturday that the priority remains to open the schools for high school seniors, who are preparing for university entrance examinations. Whether other classes will return to school at all is still being debated.