Police in Thessaloniki on Monday were questioning a 63-year-old man accused of shooting dead his 32-year-old son with a hunting rifle in the municipality of Pylaia on Sunday.

According to investigators, the man fired his weapon at the 32-year-old at around 2 p.m. on Sunday following an argument though the exact reasons for the fallout were unclear.

The 63-year-old was to face a local prosecutor on murder charges later in the day.