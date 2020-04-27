PM to announce plan for easing restrictions on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Tuesday announce a plan for the gradual easing of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus from early May, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

In comments to Skai television channel, Petsas said the gradual phasing out of the measures would begin in early May and end in late June.

From May 4 or 5, in accordance with the government's announcement, people will be able to go out without sending an SMS message to a government number or having with them a written document citing their reason for leaving the house, he said.

It remains to be determined whether people will be able to leave the prefecture within which they reside to travel to their island or village, he added.

In any case, restrictions and travel bans will remain in place over the upcoming long weekend after the May Day holiday and for a period after that, Petsas said.

The plan for schools is for them to open gradually, he said, adding that small retail stores will be able to open from May 4 or 5 with department stores to remain closed for the time being.

Churches will reopen at a subsequent phase he said, without elaborating, adding that the general secretariat for sports has drawn up a program for sporting activities.