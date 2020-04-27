Transport authorities mulling shift in work times to reduce crowding

Authorities are considering postponing the beginning of office hours in a bid to reduce crowding on public transport in the coming weeks when restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are to be lifted, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis has said.

In comments to Skai television channel on Monday, Karamanlis said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is considering a proposal by his ministry to stagger offices hours in a bid to avoid congestion in the early morning that could encourage the spread of Covid-19.

Final decisions are expected to be taken next week, according to Karamanlis who said that authorities are considering making it compulsory for commuters to wear masks on public transport.

While noting that protecting public health remains the government's key priority, the minister also expressed concern about the sharp drop in revenue due to reduced traffic on public transport. Credit will be given to those who had procured monthly or annual season tickets and were unable to use them, he said.

Commuter traffic is currently down by 85 to 90 percent, he said, noting that n January revenues were up by up to 10 percent.