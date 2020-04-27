Full public access to Thessaloniki waterfront to be restored from Monday night

Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Monday announced that Thessaloniki's popular waterfront, public access to which has been restricted since late March due to earlier overcrowding, will reopen on Sunday night.

Tzitzikostas made the announcement after speaking with Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias who introduced the restrictions on March 31, limiting public access to the waterfront from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

Full access to the promenade is to be restored from 10 p.m. on Monday, Tzitzikostas said, adding that restrictions on movement will remain in place until May 4 when the first wave of eased restrictions is expected to come into effect.

The governor urged people, however, to avoid overcrowding for reasons of public health primarily but also to ensure that the restrictions are not reimposed.