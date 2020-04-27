PM Mitsotakis to herald easing of measures at 6 p.m. on Tuesday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to announce the easing of measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in a speech to the nation on Tuesday at a 6 p.m., government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

The announcement is to be followed by separate briefings by different ministers, he said.

Small shops including hairdressers will be among the first shops to reopen, Petsas said, adding that churches would follow at a later unspecified date.

Bank ATMs are to start operating at migrant reception centers from next week in a bid to limit the movements of residents outside the facilities, he added.

As regards the traditional May Day workers' rallies on May 1, Petsas said they would be put off until the first Saturday after the easing of measures.