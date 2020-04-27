Two more Covid-19 deaths bring toll to 136, reports say

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 136 on Monday after two patients being treated in hospitals in northern Greece passed away, reports said.

The two victims are an 80-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit of the Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki and a 59-year-old woman in the ICU of Alexandroupoli's university hospital.

The 59-year-old had underlying health problems, the reports said.

The official update on coronavirus cases and related deaths is to be given by Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras at 6 p.m.