PM discusses relocation program for refugee minors with UN's Grandi

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday discussed a program for the relocation of unaccompanied refugee minors from Greece to other European countries in a phone call with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

According to sources, Mitsotakis noted the importance of the plan which is already being implemented in collaboration with the European Commission and the need for as many European countries as possible to participate in the effort.