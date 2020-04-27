Coronavirus cases rise to 2,534 as two new deaths reported

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced 17 new coronavirus infections, bringing total to 2,534, adding that two more patients have died, pushing the death toll to 136.

Tsiodras added that 43 people are currently being treated in intensive care units after contracting the virus (average age is 67), while 65 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 66,094 tests.

Tsiodras said that the expert committee advising the government on how to reopen the economy has suggested the mandatory use of masks for indoor venues that attract a large number of people. It has also proposed the gradual reopening of schools and universities.

Addressing the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that the measures currently in place to check any arrivals from Greece's land border with Turkey at Kipi border station have been extended until May 4.