Thessaloniki, Patras, Volos promenades to reopen on Tuesday

The seaside promenades of the cities of Thessaloniki, Patras and Volos will reopen on Tuesday, as part of the government’s plan to gradually relax a lockdown imposed in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a Greek official said on Monday.

The areas had been closed off to residents in late March after repeated admonitions by the authorities that congestion was a violation of basic social distancing rules were ignored.

The plan to gradually reopen businesses and relax the lockdown will be presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at the daily briefing on the coronavirus on Monday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the new phase will develop gradually over May and June to allow different sectors to prepare for the changes required to keep the virus at bay.

The gradual relaxation will also provide the government the time to evaluate the development of the pandemic in the country, he added.

Hardalias also reiterated that all restrictive measures will remain in place until May 4 which means that there is “no room for short trips” over the May 1 holiday.