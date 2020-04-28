The government plan to pull Greece out of the lockdown is being formulated with awareness that the gradual lifting of the measures will be much more difficult than their horizontal imposition in March.

From the day after tomorrow, the restrictions that applied to everyone will be maintained only for some.

This inequality, which is necessary for public health reasons, must be addressed with a commitment to the principle of proportionality.

Furthermore, as has been the case so far, the government must convincingly respond to some questions: Why will some businesses take precedence over others? Why do hair salons precede places of worship?