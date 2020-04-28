Tsiodras warns against complacency

A medical worker takes care of a patient in intensive care at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital. As Greece prepares to relax measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras warned Monday against complacency, saying the public must continue to adhere to the health guidelines in order to avoid a “catastrophic” slipup. He announced 17 new infections, bringing the total to 2,534. Two more patients died, he said, pushing the death toll to 136. He said that 43 people were being treated in intensive care units after contracting the virus, while 65 have left ICUs. Health authorities had conducted a total of 66,094 tests until Monday. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]