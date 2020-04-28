The Transport Ministry has announced protective measures that must be adopted by driving schools in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

During in-classroom training, instructors and candidates must both wear face masks and gloves. Meanwhile, the number of candidates in the class will need to be reduced to half, while a safe distance must be kept between seats.



Examiners and candidates will also need to wear protective gear during driving practice and the road test. It is recommended that the windows of the vehicle remain open during the test.

Furthermore, officials have announced that driving licenses which expired during the lockdown will be extended.