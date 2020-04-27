Economy’s structure makes it vulnerable during pandemic

The economic sectors especially hard hit by the measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as retail commerce and tourism, account for 45 percent of all employment in Greece, according to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In this respect, Greece holds the worst position among 29 OECD member-states.



The organization has found that the worst-hit domains overall are infrastructure, wholesale and retail commerce, construction, hotels and restaurants, property, and professional and other services.



On average, these sectors account for 40 percent of total employment in OECD countries, while Greece has the highest rate of them all, the organization’s Statistical Insights publication noted.