Athens museum offering virtual tour of early Bronze Age Cyclades

Τhe Museum of Cycladic Art is offering an online tour of its landmark exhibition “Cycladic Society: 5,000 Years Ago,” which was first hosted by the famed Greek museum in 2016, under the supervision of its director, Professor Nikolaos Stampolidis.

Presented as part of efforts to mark the museum’s 30th anniversary, the online exhibition explores the structure of Cycladic society during the early Bronze Age (3200 to 2000 BC), the natural environment, the occupations of the islands’ inhabitants, their social or religious customs and their beliefs, through selected items of the early Cycladic culture.

Visitors are given catch a glimpse of the Cycladic islands as they were 5,000 years ago, through texts and photographs, videos, maps, timelines and excerpts from the exhibition catalogue, and may also purchase the exhibition catalogue electronically.

The virtual tour is available in English here. [ANA-MPA]