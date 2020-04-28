Covid-19 toll reaches 138 following Athens death

An 84-year-old man who had been a patient at a condemned private clinic died of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning at the Greek capital’s NIMTS Navy Hospital, bringing the nationwide toll from the coronavirus to 138, according to reports.

Skai TV said that the man had a serious underlying health condition and was the fifth fatality originating from a private clinic in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri that is under investigation following a coronavirus outbreak last week.

At least 37 patients and staff from the clinic, which specialized in dialysis for patients with kidney disease, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since an outbreak was first reported there last week, prompting its closure.

The clinic’s administration is being investigated for health and sanitation violations that may have contributed to the spread of the virus within the facility.