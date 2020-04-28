Greece, Cyprus eye closer tourism ties

Tourism professionals in Greece and Cyprus are seeking closer cooperation between the two countries as they seek ways to revive tourism that has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Cyprus’ Financial Mirror on Tuesday, steps to enhance cooperation will include the revival of a ferryboat link between Greece and Cyprus that was shut down in 2000, as well as tourism packages for both countries for visitors from countries that have managed to contain their outbreaks.

The scheme would be designed around a series of measures outlined in a joint proposal by the Hellenic Association of Travel & Tourist Agencies (HATTA) and the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA) for Cyprus and Greece to be treated as a single area for tourism, the Financial Mirror said.

The proposal is expected to be submitted to their respective governments within the next few days.