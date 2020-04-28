Clinic with Covid-19 fatalities says it ‘adheres religiously’ to safety guidelines

A private Athens clinic that was shut down following a coronavirus outbreak last week said it had “adhered religiously” to the safety instructions issued by Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) to keep patients from getting infected with the coronavirus.

It said that when the first infection was confirmed the clinic alerted public health authorities to transfer the patient to one of the clinics dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients. It also dded that it then implemented the protocols required.

“We are devastated by the loss of life among our patients whom, while they remain hospitalised in our clinic with serious underlying [health] problems, we treat them with a high sense of medical duty,” the clinic said in a press release.

It also said it is cooperating with the prosecutor who has launched an investigation into the clinic.

An 84-year-old man who had been transferred from the clinic to Athens’ NIMTS Navy Hospital became the fourth patient from the Peristeri facility to die, bringing Greece’s Covid-19 death toll to 138 on Tuesday.

Police started seizing documents and patient files from the facility, while sources said that an official from EODY is expected to present to a prosecutor the agency’s findings on any possible health and sanitation protocol breaches at the facility.