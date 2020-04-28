NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Body found in canal near Larissa

Police are probing the cause of death of a woman whose body was found in an irrigation canal in the region of Platykambos near Larissa in central Greece on Monday.

According to comments by coroner Roubini Leontari to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, clothes found at the scene suggested that the deceased was probably an elderly woman.

As for the cause of death, an autopsy had not been conducted by Tuesday evening but initial reports suggested that the body did not bear injuries suggesting foul play. 

