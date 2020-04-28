China’s Hainan Province donates surgical masks to Crete

Authorities on Crete said on Tuesday that they had received a donation of 3,000 high-quality surgical masks from the Chinese Province of Hainan.



Crete’s Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis described the gift as “an act of humanitarianism and solidarity,” adding that it showed that “the power of cooperation, of contribution and of protecting public health know no bounds.”



A delivery of another 10,000 masks along with protective coveralls and other materials is pending, Cretan officials said.



Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, China has sent tons of medical supplies to Greece, including surgical masks, face shields and coveralls.