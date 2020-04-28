Lockdown violations rise to 56,028 since March 23

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday recorded a total of 1,611 violations of restrictions on movement imposed by the government last month, a statement said on Tuesday.



Of those transgressions, 765 were recorded in Attica, 179 in Thessaloniki, 117 on Crete, 89 on the Ionian islands, 88 in Central Macedonia and 86 in Western Greece.



Since a public lockdown came into effect on March 23, police have recorded a total of 56,028 violations nationwide, imposing a 150-euro fine in each case.



According to ELAS, a total of 509 people have been arrested for operating businesses in contravention of a ban imposed on March 12 as part of the government’s response to the pandemic.