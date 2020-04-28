Bishop criticizes delay in restarting services for the public

Ierotheos, the bishop of Nafpaktos, conveyed his disappointment on Tuesday that reopening church services to the public has not been included in the initial phase of the government’s plan to ease lockdown measures.



Speaking to Skai TV, he expressed frustration over the remarks by government spokesman Stelios Petsas that services for the public at churches would restart gradually and that a request for their immediate restoration made in a letter by Archbishop Ieronymos would not be granted.



“After all, what is the Church for [the government]? What is the Church, is it a union, is it a supermarket? Is it worse than a supermarket? Is it worse than a hairdresser?” he said.



“What is the Church? Isn’t it a divine organization that has a 20-century tradition?” Ierotheos asked.