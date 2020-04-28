Malta Maritime Summit postponed

Organizers of the Malta Maritime Summit 2020 on Tuesday announced the postponement of the week-long event in Valletta to a later date that will be announced in due course.



The Malta summit is an event held every two years which hosts a high number of Greek participants and visitors.



“After careful consideration, bearing in mind mainly the safety and well-being of all our patrons, it has been decided very painfully to postpone the Malta Maritime Week that was scheduled between October 5 and 9, 2020 to a later date. Within this context, we are closely monitoring the situation and we are looking to identify a new date, just for this time, and will be advising you accordingly as soon as possible,” the organizers’ statement read.