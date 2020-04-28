Thirty-two new coronavirus infections confirmed, two deaths

Two more people died from Covid-19 in Greece in the past 24 hours, putting the death toll at 138, a health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sotiris Tsiodras said 36 of the victims (26.1 pct) were women and rest were men. The median age of the deceased was 74 years and 90.6 percent had an underlying disease and/or were aged 70 or older.

He also announced 32 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, with the total number of cases rising to 2,566, of which 55.6 percent are men.

Thirteen of of the new infections involve repatriated citizens or are related to confirmed patients.

Tsiodras added that 40 people are currently being treated in intensive care units after contracting the virus (median age is 67 and 12 of them are women), while 70 have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 69,833 tests.