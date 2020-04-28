PM to chair cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss draft bills

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting via teleconferencing on Wednesday, to review developments on the coronavirus pandemic and discuss pending draft bills of several ministries.

The bills concern the ratification of EU directives for justice and the acceleration of processes at the Court of Audit, illegal trade, urban planning, the Code of Digital Governance, and simplifying procedures in the Rural Development & Food Ministry.

The meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m.