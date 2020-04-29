A helpline that aims to help prevent and deal with violence within the family in the post-quarantine period is being jointly set up by the SOS Children’s Villages social center and the City of Athens.

According to the center’s director Giorgos Protopapas, “all this pressure that people are under will show in due course.”

“The alarm does not end with the lifting of the measures. That is why we thought of continuing to provide support even after the quarantine,” he told Kathimerini.

This provision of broader psychosocial services entails early detection-intervention of problems (resulting from possible tensions, neglectful and/or abusive behaviors, domestic violence etc) and the management of complex post-traumatic stress and mental trauma arising from the crisis.