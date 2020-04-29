The success of the Greek government’s plan to defend citizens against the coronavirus pandemic has so far been based on a rare balance: The government presented a clear plan that citizens could trust and follow.

The new plan to gradually exit the lockdown which was presented on Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and explained by several deputy ministers also aims to maintain this two-way trust.

There is general agreement that the second phase will be more difficult.

The success of this plan will, like the initial lockdown that came into effect last month, depend on the degree of collective vigilance, as well as on whether we suffer any setbacks.