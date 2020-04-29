Social distancing measures to be introduced at schools

Students will have to keep a distance of two meters between them, wear masks and use antiseptic when they return to school next month, according to the guidelines that will be announced on Wednesday.

Details will be provided regarding the procedures for the reopening of schools – students per class, entry and exit ways, antiseptic provisioning, instructions to school principals etc – by Education Minister Kerameus in a joint press conference with Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that senior students will return on May 11 while all other high school pupils will return a week later, on May 18.

He added that if health experts approve, primary schools and kindergartens will reopen on June 1. At present, however, it seems most likely that they will not reopen on that date.