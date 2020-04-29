Promenades gradually restored to public

People enjoy an afternoon walk in the sunshine on the seafront in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. The port city’s seaside promenade opened on Monday afternoon while those in Patra and Volos were scheduled to reopen Tuesday as part of the government’s plan to gradually relax a lockdown. The re-opening of the promenade in Thessaloniki was smooth with police simply checking that people had the relevant documents and SMS messages allowing them to be outdoors. The seafront areas had been closed off to residents in late March after repeated admonitions by the authorities that basic social distancing rules were being ignored. [Dimitris Topsides/EPA]