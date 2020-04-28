ATHEX: Bourse index reaches new 7-week high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday as it continued its recovery in tandem with the easing of restrictions on economic activity announced. It appears the market will continue to ebb and flow according to the course of the pandemic even after the end of the lockdown next week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 634.96 points, adding 1.41 percent to Monday’s 626.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.25 percent to 1,539.34 points, while mid-caps slipped 0.11 percent.

The banks index grew 5.12 percent, as National jumped 6.66 percent, Eurobank earned 5.37 percent, Alpha advanced 5.25 percent and Piraeus collected 1.46 percent. Aegean Air rose 6.67 percent, Coca-Cola HBC augmented 3.57 percent and Motor Oil increased 3.27 percent, while GEK Terna declined 3.22 percent.

In total 53 stocks enjoyed gains, 50 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.9 million euros, up from Monday’s 47.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.92 percent to close at 49.21 points.