The Finance Ministry is considering the reduction of the tax deposit for 2020, which amounts to 100 percent of the corporate tax due, while also taking into account the course of enterprises in the second half of the year.



As a result, the government is practically planning to reduce the tax deposit for tax statements whose submission process has already begun.



Minister Christos Staikouras told ANT1 TV on Tuesday that no decision can be announced on the issue yet, noting it has not been discussed with the country’s creditors.



Ministry data show the tax deposit amounts to about 3 billion euros per year.