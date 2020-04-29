Sakellaropoulou speaks with Austrian counterpart

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou held a telephone conversation Tuesday with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen on the need for Europe-wide coordination to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

More specifically, talks between the two leaders of state focused on the repercussions of the pandemic on tourism and the economy.

Sakellaropoulou also thanked Van der Bellen for Austria's support during the recent tension along the Evros border with Turkey. [ANA-MPA]