Greece, Austria sign deal for lease of 181 containers for migrant housing

Greece and Austria have signed a two-year concession agreement over 181 containers to be used for the accommodation of migrants and refugees and as mobile healthcare facilities on the eastern Aegean islands and the mainland.

The deal was signed during a videoconference between Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Austrian Migration Minister Karl Nehammer on Tuesday.

The first batch of containers are to be delivered at Thessaloniki’s Sindos railway station on Thursday.

Officials said priority will be given to Samos island after facilities there were damaged during recent riots.

