Cabinet meeting underway

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was chairing a cabinet meeting via teleconference on Wednesday to review developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and to discuss several bills put forward by the ministries of his conservative government.

The bills contain measures to combat illegal trade, regulations on urban planning and the code of digital governance, plans to turn the historic Acropol Theatre into a cultural centre.

They also include provisions on the ratification of European Union directives on justice, the acceleration of processes at the Court of Audit and the simplification of procedures at the Rural Development and Food Ministry.