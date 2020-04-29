Greek death toll from Covid-19 rises to 139

Greece’s death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 139 after a patient at the capital’s NIMTS hospital succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, reports said.

According to the same reports, the patient, aged 89, had serious underlying health conditions.

Greece has registered fewer deaths than many other European nations, a success at least partly credited to the swift imposition of lockdown restrictions on March 23.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said restrictions on public movement would be lifted and more shops allowed to reopen from May 4.

