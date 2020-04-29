PM calls for discipline, hard work to ‘regain lost ground’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday called for discipline and hard work from his ministers so that the country can “regain the lost ground” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a cabinet meeting via teleconference, Mitsotakis said that the government has lined up a total of 26 bills that must have been voted in Parliament by July 31.

He said Parliament will not switch to a reduced summer session this year.

“It will take a great deal of discipline to be able to stick to schedule, to demonstrate that the government’s reform effort is actually accelerating,” Mitsotakis told ministers.

“We need to regain the lost ground caused by the pandemic as soon as possible and emerge financially victorious from this major crisis,” he said.