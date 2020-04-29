BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek private sector bank deposits up in March for second month in a row

TAGS: Banking

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in March for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household deposits increased to 145.08 billion euros ($157.44 billion) from 142.24 billion in February, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the eurozone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relies on bond markets to refinance its debt. [Reuters]

