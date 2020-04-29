Moderate quake rattles Athens

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 jolted Athens on Wednesday. No damage or injuries were reported.



The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the quake had an epicenter 26 kilometers west of Lavrio in southeastern Attica and occurred at 1.28 p.m. local time. Its depth was 10 kilometers.



Greece is one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But while earthquakes are common in the country, fatalities and major damage are rare.